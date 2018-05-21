Felicity Huffman has portrayed overwhelmed mom Lynette Scavo on Desperate Housewives, the bigoted mother of a young war veteran who was brutally killed in a home invasion robbery in American Crime Story, and an astute headmaster Leslie Graham dealing with troubling allegations concerning the school’s basketball team in American Crime Story: Season 2.

Now she’s taking on a new role: “girl boss.”

Huffman acquired rights to The Iron Will of Shoeshine Cats, the 2009 novel by Hesh Kestin in which 20-year-old Russell Newhouse, a quick-witted scholar and womanizer, is thrust into New York’s organized crime scene by a man called Shushan “Shoeshine” Cats.

“My brother called me and said, ‘I found this book, you have to make it.’ I read it and I thought, ‘I have to make it,’ ” Huffman told Deadline. Huffman, in turn, recruited Aaron Kaplan to join her in the project, which she is developing as a series through Warner Bros Television.

The Emmy-winning actress announced the project from the stage today at the Women in Television Summit, where she talked about all of the amazing writers she’s worked with over the course of her acting career: David Mamet, Aaron Sorkin, Marc Cherry and John Ridley.

She also issued an challenge to the women in the room.

“Create your own work. Write it. Direct it. I need more girl bosses,” Huffman said. “That’s how we’re going to change it.”