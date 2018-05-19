EXCLUSIVE: There will be no second miraculous renewal for USA Network’s supernatural thriller drama Falling Water. The cable network has opted not to order a third season of the series, from the late Henry Bromell, Brotherhood creator Blake Masters, The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

For two seasons, Falling Water has been USA’s lowest-rated series in linear ratings, averaging 461,000 viewers and 0.14 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day in Season 1 and slipping to 349,000 viewers and a 0.09 in Season 2.

Based on its linear ratings, Falling Water should’ve been canceled after the first season. But Its dense mythology, solid 30% L+3 DVR gains and steady viewership during Season 1 made the series a solid binge prospect for a streaming service. It was taken out and landed a deal with Amazon for exclusive SVOD rights. The pact helped secure a Season 2 renewal by USA.

There was no such Hail Mary pass this time. The March 10 Season 2 finale was a series finale.

Season 2 of Falling Water follows three unrelated people whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams – and, by extension, the dreamers themselves. They must determine how to use their gifts once they realize the fate of the world rests with them. The series starred David Ajala, Will Yun Lee and Lizzie Brochere.

Rémi Aubuchon served as showrunner in Season 2, replacing Masters who served in the role during the first season. Universal Cable Prods. was the studio.