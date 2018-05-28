Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals was a win for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and ESPN with the network matching its highest-rated NBA game ever with 9.1 metered market rating. The Cavs victory over the Boston Celtics matched Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals between the then Lebron James-led Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics. Last night’s telecast peaked with a 12.0 rating from 10:45-11 PM ET, the highest-rated quarter hour of an NBA game on ESPN, as far as records go back. Sunday’s telecast also is now the highest–rated game of the 2018 NBC Playoffs.

Based on metered market ratings, Game 7 on ESPN was the highest-rated telecast across all of television for Sunday. The top five highest-rated local markets were Cleveland (27.6), Boston (21.9), Columbus (15.1), Providence (14.4) and New Orleans (12.9). The 21.9 rating in Boston is the highest-rated NBA Playoffs game ever on ESPN in the market.

ESPN’s Conference Finals coverage Sunday averaged a 6.3 metered market rating, up 37 percent from the same matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals last year and up 34 percent from its Western Conference Finals coverage in 2017. Overall, the 2018 NBA Playoffs on ESPN – 19 games – averaged a 3.8 metered market rating, up 31 percent from last year.

The 2018 NBA Finals on ABC will tip off Thursday, May 31, at 9 PM ET. The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James will visit either the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in Game 1.