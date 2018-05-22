Epix, the premium network launched as a multi-studio effort in 2009 and now fully owned by MGM, has forged a landmark carriage deal with Comcast to expand its reach to 70 million homes and 18 of the top 20 U.S. markets.

Starting June 13, Comcast’s Xfinity platforms will offer live and on-demand programming from Epix, including original series and more than 2,000 feature films. In addition to linear TV, the network will be available on devices in and out of home via the Xfinity Stream app and web portal.

Long a distant fourth in the premium network race, not counting newer streaming rivals like Netflix and Amazon, Epix has made their strategic direction clear. One element is original programming. Under new president Michael Wright, Epix has announced investments in several new shows. The lineup includes spy thriller Deep State, which premieres June 17; dark comedy Get Shorty, starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd; and the season three return of CIA drama Berlin Station. Also on the way is a new version of competition series The Contender from executive producer Mark Burnett (also president of MGM’s TV and digital group), will also debut later in 2018.

Other shows recently announced for planned 2019 launches include drama Godfather of Harlem (starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker) and the DC Comics origin story Pennyworth, from Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon are executive producers of Pennyworth.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at Comcast to bring our expanded lineup of original programming and extensive movie catalog to their customers,” Wright said. Added Epix GM Monty Sarhan, “Comcast’s broad reach and coverage in key markets throughout the country, combined with its trailblazing efforts in delivering a state-of-the-art customer experience, make it an industry leader on every level.”

Daniel Spinosa, Vice President, Video Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable, said the addition of Epix fits with the company’s goal “to offer our customers more choices and the ability to access all the programming they desire when and where they want it.”