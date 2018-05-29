Dylan Sprouse is set to topline Turandot, a China-produced film directed by Xiaolong Zheng based on a screenplay from Xiaoping Wang. He’ll star alongside Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong.

Described as a fantasy romance, the plot follows Princess Turandot (Xiaotong), who is cursed by a mysterious power emanating from three Mazovian bracelets that were given to her as birthday gifts. These bracelets’ life-draining effects cause the princess to becomes cruel, and gradually she loses her humanity.

Foreign princes who come to court her must solve three riddles — one for each bracelet — and only then will she be freed from the power of the bracelets. In the event any of the questions is answered incorrectly, the attempted solver would be put to death. One day, Calaf (Sprouse), an ordinary citizen, risks his life to answer the riddles to save her and inadvertently uncovers his own extraordinary past.

The film, currently in production, is an adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s opera. Producers are Ping Cao and Yong Dun.

Sprouse, perhaps best known as a child actor on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, its follow-up The Suite Life on Deck and Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy, is getting back into acting after taking some time off to study at NYU. In addition to Turandot, he’s set to appear in the indie comedy Banana Split.

Sprouse is repped by WME and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.