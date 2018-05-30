DreamWorks Animation has reserved a trio of release dates for upcoming untitled features including Dec. 22, 2021; April 15, 2022; and April 7, 2023.

Former Warner Bros. president of Animation and Innovative Technology Chris DeFaria took the reigns the DreamWorks Animation Group under Universal back in January 2017 and since then he’s been making a more efficient operation of the studio. Their next big release is How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World on March 1, 2019 which will conclude the hit franchise that has amassed over $1.1 billion WW to date.

On the new release dates, DreamWorks will encounter competition as follows: On Dec. 22, 2021, a Wednesday before Christmas weekend Dec. 24-26, they’ll play against a Warner Bros. Animation title and a Disney live action title on the same day. On April 15, 2022, Easter weekend, there’s a WB event title. And on April 7, 2023, DWA faces no competition.