President Donald Trump continued his attack on Special Counsel Robert Mueller this morning.

POTUS has championed a campaign to discredit Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the election, this week making good on his Sunday “I hereby demand” tweet:

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!

FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein blinked and, on Thursday, House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes and Oversight Chair Trey Gowdy will meet with DOJ and FBI officials about an FBI source who reportedly met with Trump campaign participants. No Dems are invited to the meeting.

Trump this morning ratcheted up his claim the FBI spied on his campaign.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” Trump tweeted. “They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal, the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

He quoted a Fox News Channel deep thought thinker: “‘It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano.”

He conscripted the word “Spygate,” as in: “SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” “Spygate” is getting pretty exhausted from overuse, having tagged Robert Novak’s public identification of Valerie Plame as a CIA officer back in 2003 and, more recently, the New England Patriots videotaping of New York Jets coaches’ signals.

In a busy tweet morning, Trump also incorrectly quoted former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper who, when asked Tuesday on The View if the FBI had spied on the Trump campaign, said, “No, they were not. They were spying on – a term I don’t particularly like – …what the Russians were doing, trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage or influence which is what they do.” Responding to Joy Behar’s suggestion Trump should be happy about that, Clapper said, “He should be.”

This morning, Trump tweeted: “Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!”

Not forgetting to plug his champions at Fox & Friends, Trump also plugged the show segment on Tomi Lahren, who, over the weekend, had a drink tossed at her while at brunch.

And, in conclusion, Trump tweeted hair-on-fire-ily: “WITCH HUNT!”

