For the 12th time since Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning at length about Robert Mueller’s investigation, or as he now calls it, the “Rigged Witch Hunt,” before apologizing to his base that he would have to take a break from that topic to turn his attention to the upcoming North Korea summit.

“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc.,” Trump apologized in this morning’s Twitter flurry.

He began his morning’s Twitter-cize taking a Twitter moment to thank North Korea for its “solid response to my letter,” in sending Vice Chairman Kim Young Chol to New York for preliminary summit talks with the “great team” he has put together “for our talks with North Korea.”

Then Trump pivoted sharply back to the Mueller investigation, which he has elevated in status to “Rigged Witch Hunt.” This time, Trump began by quoting Fox News Channel contributor Mollie Hemingway, who insisted the FBI’s investigation of Russian activity during the election is what “people call…Spying,” adding “this is unprecedented and scandalous.”

That served as segue his predictive conspiracy theory: Democrats and Mueller will meddle in the mid-term election.

“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls,” Trump tweeted, adding, “There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”

And with that, Trump was off and running:

“Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton. It’ s a Rigged With Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration!”

