President Donald Trump announced House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is an “MS-13 Lover,” insisted Mexico will in fact pay for his border wall, and boasted new national security adviser John Bolton is “so nasty and so tough that I have to hold him back” during his Tuesday night rally in Nashville.

But he was uncharacteristically silent on ABC’s decision to cancel its hit comedy series Roseanne in the wake of star/Trump supporter Roseanne Barr’s latest racist tweet.

Exactly two months earlier, at another rally, Trump had boasted about Roseanne reboot’s ratings.

“Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings!” Trump had crowed to his base, on March 29 in Richfield, Ohio, of the Roseanne revival’s debut stats.

“They were unbelievable! Over 18M people! And it was about us!” he roared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had signaled Trump’s silence on the subject, en route to rally. On Air Force One she brushed away questions as to what, if anything, Trump would say on the topic.

“Look, as you know, the president has been extremely focused, as I just walked through, on the things going on with the upcoming summit,” she had responded, adding, “the president’s focused on North Korea and he’s focused on trade deals and he’s focused on the economy.”

Asked if Trump believes ABC should have canceled the show over her tweet, Sanders shot back, “That’s not what the president is looking at. That’s not what’s he’s spending his time on. I think we have a lot bigger things going on in the country right now, certainly, that the president is spending his time on.”