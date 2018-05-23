If you are wondering why President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in on Twitter about the NFL’s announcement it will fine any player on field who does not stand during the National Anthem during games, it may be because Trump wants to save his reaction for his pals at Fox & Friends.

The Fox News Channel show announced this afternoon it will air an interview with Trump on tomorrow morning’s show in which he “reacts” to the new NFL ruling on national anthem protests.

In the pre-taped interview with co-host Brian Kilmeade, Trump will discuss immigration, the summit – or not – with North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un, and former FBI Director James Comey’s response to Trump’s conspiracy theory/government plot about the FBI spying on his campaign.

The interview was taped following Trump’s appearance today at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, NY, where he’d gone to talk about about MS-13.