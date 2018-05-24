In addition to suggesting NFL players who kneel during the national anthem be deported, President Donald Trump took to Fox & Friends this morning to swat down former FBI Director James Comey’s response to Trump tweets calling the FBI and DOJ criminal enterprises.

“How is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he’s caused for this country,” Trump said this morning of Comey, in a pre-taped interview.

“I think a thing that I have done for the country, the firing of James Comey is going to go down as a very good thing. FBI is great. I know so many people in the FBI. The FBI is a fantastic institution. But some of the people at the top were rotten apples. James Comey was one of them. I have done a great service for this country by getting rid of him.”

Yesterday morning, Trump ratcheted up his campaign against the FBI and DOJ, in an effort to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling. Trump’s firing of Comey as FBI director led to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel overseeing the investigation. Trump unveiled his “Spygate” pitch, which has been taken up by Fox News Channel and various Republicans in Congress.

“Facts matter,” Comey had tweeted in response. “The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?”