President Donald Trump, whose Access Hollywood “grab ’em by the p*ssy” tape is credited with triggering women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by another powerful media figure, dodged the topic this morning on the White House lawn.

The president surprisingly said he was not familiar with charges against Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, whose self-turning-in blanketed the morning TV news landscape.

Sipa via AP Images

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said, in response to a barely-heard question about the disgraced producer’s arrest, at one of those impromptu pressers he likes to hold on the White House lawn before boarding Marine One on his way somewhere else.

Pressed, Trump added, “I’m not familiar with the case, but it’s really too bad, it’s really too bad,” as he headed to Annapolis, MD to address the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy.

In October, when the New York Times report on many women who had alleged Weinstein harassed or abused them over the years, followed by a similar report by The New Yorker, Trump said, “I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time, I’m not at all surprised to see it.”

Trump’ election, despite Washington Post‘s October 2016, release of 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which he boasted of his ability to grab women by the crotch with impunity because he is so famous, is credited with motivating some women to come forward to NYT and New Yorker with reports of sexual abuse at the hands of other powerful media figures.

Trump threatened to sue various women who came forward with accusations about the GOP candidate after the tape’s release, calling their claims “total fabrications; the events never happened,” and went on to be elected POTUS. No lawsuit was filed.