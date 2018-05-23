The American Cinematheque said today that Dolby Laboratories will receive the organization’s 2018 Sid Grauman Award, an honor bestowed for achievements in motion picture exhibition. Dolby exec Doug Darrow will accept the award November 29 at the Beverly Hilton in a ceremony that will also present Bradley Cooper with the annual American Cinematheque Award.

“Dolby has revolutionized the moviegoing experience with its breakthrough innovations, including Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, using the full spectrum of storytelling capabilities to transform the way movies are made and presented,” American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said. “The Dolby brand has become the gold standard that assures audiences worldwide that they are hearing, seeing, and experiencing a movie in a way that truly delivers on the creative intent.”

The nonprofit created the Grauman award in 2015 to honor “an extraordinary individual who has made a significant contribution to the Hollywood film industry in the continuing advancement of theatrical exhibition.” Rich Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of Imax were honored last year, preceded by Sue Kroll and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Darrow, Dolby’s SVP Cinema Business Group, connects Dolb’s technical expertise and close relationships with content creators, studios and exhibitors. The Cinema Business Group comprises the businesses that Dolby Atmos products, Dolby Server products, audio processors, Dolby speaker and amplification products, the Dolby Cinema business, and Dolby’s Content Services and Industry Relations activities.