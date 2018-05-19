Walt Disney Company chairman/CEO Bob Iger has once again called for gun control measures, tweeting following the Texas Santa Fe High School shootings which killed eight students and two educators and injured several others.

Iger has been outspoken in the past about the need for measures to control gun violence, and Saturday’s tweet continues his campaign. Iger noted at the Vanity Fair summit after the Las Vegas mass shootings, “I don’t think this is politics. I think this is a crisis.” He added: “We have the worst record in the modern world when it comes to gun violence and gun deaths. We should be demanding a dialogue about this from our politicians and demanding some productive action.”

His Saturday tweet:

By not acting to stop gun violence, we are failing our children and failing our country. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 19, 2018

The murders of 58 people in Las Vegas directly affected Iger and Disney, since one of those who was killed was Carrie Barnette, a cast member who worked at the Pacific Wharf Cafe in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. Two other Disney staff members were wounded.