On Tuesday, Netflix teased a first look at the characters from Disenchantment , Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series. But now streaming giant announced today that they will launch all 10 episodes of the animated series on August 17. They also

opened the drawbridge to give us a look at the Disenchantment crew which includes hard-drinking princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, as well as her person demon Luci.

Set in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of Bean and the gang which are voiced by a notable cast of comedic actors. Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson lends her voice to Bean while Nat Faxon and Eric Andre voice Elfo and Luci respectively. The series has the oddball trio will encountering ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The voice cast also includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

The animation for Disenchantment is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama). The series is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serving as executive producers.

Check out the pictures below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix