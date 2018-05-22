After gestating for almost two years, Matt Groening’s upcoming Netflix animated series Disenchantment is set to premiere this year but we have yet to catch a glimpse of the characters. Well, the wait is over because the show’s official Twitter account launched today with the first look at the characters…kind of.

The tweet (see below) included portions of full-sized images of the character, teasing us with the caption, “A princess, an elf, and a demon walk into a bar…The new series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, coming soon.” It doesn’t really give us much, but it is certainly a fun start.

Disenchantment comes from Groening and will include 20 episodes airing over two seasons of 10 episodes each. The animated comedy will flow in the same vein of other series with adult-oriented humor — much like Netflix’s Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, and F Is For Family.

Set in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, the series will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean (Abbie Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. Also voicing characters are John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

Disenchantment is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serving as executive producers. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama).

Check out the first look below.