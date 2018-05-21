Disney Channel’s Descendants 3 just got more villainous. The cable net said today that Cheyenne Jackson is set to play Hades, the underworld ruler from Disney’s 1997 toon Hercules, rounding out the cast of the telepic threequel set for 2019.

Production on the live-action musical; is set to begin shortly, Disney Channel said. Watch the “Who Is Hades?” announcement video below.

Jackson, an American Horror Story player for the past few seasons who also appears in the upcoming Paramount Network comedy American Woman,

He is the latest franchise newcomer to join the cast along with Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier’s daughter Celia, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier and Christian Convery and Luke Roessler as Smee’s sons Squeaky and Squirmy, respectively.

Returning Villain Kids Dove Cameron as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, Cameron Boyce as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos, Sofia Carson as the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jafar’s son Jay, China Anne McClain as Ursula’s daughter Uma, Thomas Doherty as Captain Hook’s son Harry, Dylan Playfair as Gaston’s son Gil and Anna Cathcart as Drizella’s daughter Dizzy. Auradonians returning include Mitchell Hope as Beast and Belle’s son King Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Prince Phillip and Sleeping Beauty’s daughter Audrey, Jedidiah Goodacre as Prince Charming and Cinderella’s son Chad, Zachary Gibson as Dopey’s son Doug, Brenna D’Amico as Fairy Godmother’s daughter Jane, Dan Payne as Beast, Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Kenny Ortega is back as director, choreographer and executive producer. Franchise writers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon also serve as EPs, along with Wendy Japhet.

Last year’s Descendants 2 premiered in July simultaneously across four Disney|ABC Television Group networks — Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD and Freeform — along with Lifetime and Lifetime Movies, luring 21 million total viewers among them in Live+3. Airing only on Disney Channel, the first pic in the series garnered 6.6 million viewers and also jumped 61% in L+3 to 10.5 million.