Ryan Reynolds and 20th Century Fox are celebrating Deadpool 2‘s superheroic start at the box office by thanking the film’s fans in suitable Deadpool fashion: tweaking pop culture with equal parts wit and raunch.

On Friday, ahead of the Marvel pic’s full second weekend in theaters, Reynolds tweeted out to his 11.1 million followers a thank-you video in the form of a Deadpoolian version of the opening credits to The Golden Girls, complete with the song “Thank You For Being a Friend” written by Andrew Gold and sung in the show’s opening credits by Cindy Fee.

Of course, there were fewer guns and middle fingers in the hit 1980s sitcom’s version — though upon reflection Rue McClanahan’s Blanche was fairly bawdy for her time.

Deadpool 2, meanwhile, is cruising to a mid-$50 million second frame in the U.S., which would give it a domestic take of around $221M by the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

Here are the videos, for your comparison: