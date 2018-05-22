20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 cleared an estimated $12.3M yesterday, and while that’s not the all-time record for a R-rated title on Monday (Deadpool owns that feat with $19.7M from its Presidents Day), it’s the best ever for the restricted rating on a non-holiday Monday. Running cume through four-days for the David Leitch-directed sequel is $137.8M. Deadpool grossed $152.1M in its first four days boosted by both Presidents Day Monday and a Valentine’s Day Sunday.

Among all R-rated titles on a Monday, Deadpool 2 ranks fourth behind Deadpool, American Sniper ($17.9M on MLK 2015), and The Hangover Part 2 ($17.4M on Memorial Day Monday).

While the first Deadpool had that huge holiday weekend working in its favor, analysts figure that Deadpool 2 will benefit from the upcoming Memorial Day stretch even though Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story stands to earn a 4-day take of $135M+ on the low end. Deadpool 2 matching or exceeding the 11-day $241.3M haul of its first chapter isn’t out of the realm of possibility.