UPDATED WITH CORRECTION: It was a great Tuesday at the box office, and school isn’t even out for the summer (5% K-12), though college is (78% out). 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 scored the second-best Tuesday at the box office for a R-rated release with an estimated $12.4M, +4% from the studio’s reported $12M Monday. Fox’s 2006 release The Omen is the top R-rated Tuesday of all-time and that’s because it was a rare opening on that day.

In addition, Disney saw Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War blast past the $600M mark, becoming the second-fastest movie to do so in 26 days. Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens completed the feat in 12 days. Marvel’s Black Panther is now the third-fastest to the mark at 31 days, followed by Universal’s Jurassic World (36 days) and Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi (37 days). Infinity War is now one of eight titles to gross north of the six century point at the domestic B.O., and the fifth Disney release to do so. The pic is still going strong, yesterday grossing an estimated $2.9M, and last weekend $29.4M and we’re not even at Memorial Day weekend yet. Running cume for Infinity War is $601.4M, which is running 4% ahead of Last Jedi. Analysts peg the stateside end game for the Russo Brothers-directed movie between $650M-$675M. Black Panther is $2M shy of reaching $700M and only playing in 935 theaters so it will take some time for the Ryan Coogler feature to get there.

Deadpool 2 currently counts an estimated running cume through five days of $149.96M. Pic’s Tuesday ranks above Deadpool‘s ($11.6M), It ($11.4M), Fifty Shades Darker ($11M) and American Sniper ($9.9M).

With the proposed Disney-Fox merger, the question pondered is how much Marvel superhero is too much at the box office. Obviously, moviegoers don’t mind them on top of each other at all, and technically speaking Deadpool 2 did separate itself by three weeks at the box office from Infinity War. Their comic book brand aside, both movies are very different, one a space epic and the other a raunchy action comedy, and that helps prevent their attrition in the marketplace.