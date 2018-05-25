Mick Betancourt has been brought in as executive producer and co-showrunner of Syfy’s upcoming series Deadly Class, based on the critically acclaimed Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. It is slated to premiere in 2019.

Adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, Deadly Class hails from The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Sony Pictures TV and Universal Cable Productions.

Betancourt joins Remender and Feldsott as executive producer and the three will share showrunner duties. He replaces Adam Targum (Banshee) who served in the same capacity on the pilot.

Deadly Class is described as a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, it follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval star.

Also executive producing the series are Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca (Spy). Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline) directed and executive produced the pilot, which was picked up to series in April.

Betancourt served as writer and co-producer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit from 2007-2010. He went on to work as writer and co-executive producer on The Mob Doctor and Necessary Roughness before reuniting with Law & Order: SVU boss Dick Wolf for a sting as a consulting producer on his series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Betancourt, who also served as co-executive producer on Fox’s Shots Fired, is repped by UTA, Artists First and Andy Galker. Feldsott is with CAA, Artists First and attorney Robert Koch. Remender is repped by UTA and attorney Caitlin DiMotta.