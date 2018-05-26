This week’s roundup of Deadline’s video series and podcasts includes an array of guests that will give you something to watch and listen throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Behind The Lens goes on location to the French Riviera and the Cannes Film Festival, where Pete Hammond sat down a few days ago with Oscar-winning director Ron Howard for a wide-ranging discussion of the varied aspects of his career.

For Next Generation TV, Dominic Patten talks with Natalie Dormer about Amazon’s adaptation of Picnic At Hanging Rock, which of course was also a seminal film from director Peter Weir in 1975.

The Production Value video series puts the spotlight on four-time Emmy-winning production designer Bill Groom, who currently works on Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Golden Globe-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Will Yun Lee visited the New Hollywood Podcast (his first podcast, by the way) to talk about how he got his start in Hollywood and how it paved the path to his current roles on Altered Carbon and The Good Doctor.

In this week’s Deadline TV Talk podcast, Pete Hammond and Dominic Patten look at the chances that past Emmy nominee and Downton Abbey alum Michelle Dockery has for Godless, as well as possible strong contenders like The Tale’s Laura Dern, past winner Sarah Paulson for American Horror Story: Cult. Plus, what hopes are there for Cocaine Grandmother’s Catherine Zeta-Jones and Mosaic’s Sharon Stone, who won an Emmy several years ago for her guest appearance on The Practice.