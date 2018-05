Daytime Emmy Awards nominee Marci Miller bid farewell via an Instagram post today, her last day of filming on Days of Our Lives. She announced a month or so ago that she would be leaving.

Miller played Abigail Deveraux on Days, joining the cast in November 2016. In addition to that, she has appeared in the feature films American Fable, Dog Bowl, Children of the Corn: Runaway and Death Race 2050.

Soap Opera Digest reported Miller opted not to renew her deal.