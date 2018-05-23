EXCLUSIVE: British actor David Gyasi has joined the cast of Disney’s Maleficent 2, the sequel to 2014’s $759M worldwide grosser. Angelina Jolie is reprising her role as the lead character who’s based on the nemesis first introduced in the studio’s 1959 fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty. Elle Fanning also stars in the film with Joachim Rønning directing from a script by Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton. Joe Roth is producing.

Gyasi’s growing list of credits includes the Wachowskis’ Cloud Atlas and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. He has also featured in CW series Containment and the BBC’s Doctor Who, White Heat and Man In An Orange Shirt. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix/BBC epic Troy: Fall Of A City and Alex’s Garland’s Annihilation.

Next up, Gyasi is starring as Agreus in Amazon Studios’ Carnival Row, opposite Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, and in French feature The Last Step, opposite Jean Reno.

Gyasi is repped by United Agents in the UK and Management 360 in the U.S.