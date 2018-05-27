Danica Patrick’s Historic Driving Career Ends With Indy 500 Crash – Will Power of Team Penske Wins

Racing driver Danica Patrick’s historic career as a full-time driver ended today in a crash at the Indianapolis 500 race in Indiana.

Patrick crashed on Lap 68 of the race, disabling her vehicle but leaving her unhurt. Thus ended a career that many believe is the greatest by a female racing driver in history, one that saw her become the highest-finishing woman in the Indy 500 (third in 2009) and the Daytona 500 (eighth in 2013).

She may now turn to her acting and voice-over career, which has seen numerous appearances as herself on talk shows, reality series and hosting gigs.