SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about Monday night’s finale of Dancing With The Stars: Athletes.

And the winner is….. Dancing With the Stars: Athletes four-week edition wrapped Monday night with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and his pro partner Jenna Johnson taking home the Mirrorball trophy. The duo beat fellow finalists Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber, and Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess, to take home the big prize.

The winning duo closed out the first round of performances with a perfect 30 out of 30 for their jazz routine and 28 out of 30 for Rippon’s freestyle to Pitbull and DJ Kass’ remix “Scooby Doo Pa Pa.”

For their first dances, Harding score a 26 out of 30 for her Viennese waltz while Norman earned a 27 out of 30 for his foxtrot.

Dancing With the Stars will return this fall on Mondays, with Dancing With the Stars: Juniors set to air Sundays on ABC.