Emmy winner and Oscar nominee James Cromwell (American Horror Story) is set for a major recurring role opposite J.K. Simmons in Season 2 of Starz’s spy thriller Counterpart.

Cromwell will play Yanek, the enigmatic warden of Echo, an underground facility where Howard (Simmons) finds himself fighting for his life.

Created, written, and executive produced by Justin Marks, Counterpart is about a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. It stars Simmons as Howard Silk, a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross… where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “what if our lives could have been different?”

Season 2 of the espionage spy-fi thriller is currently in production in Los Angeles and will complete production in Berlin later this year. The series hails from Marks, Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content, with MRC serving as the studio.

In addition to Simmons, Cromwell joins Olivia Williams (Emily Burton Silk), Harry Lloyd (Peter Quayle), Nicholas Pinnock (Ian Shaw), Nazanin Boniadi (Clare) and Sara Serraiocco (Baldwin).

Cromwell won a supporting actor Emmy for American Horror Story and was Oscar-nominated for his performance in Babe. His other TV work includes the role of Father Michael in The Young Pope. He will next be seen on the big screen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, set for release next month.