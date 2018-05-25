“It was reported this week that Hollywood is making a movie about Roger Ailes,” Conan O’Brien told his TBS late-night viewers of the Annapurna Pictures movie, about the late chairman and network architect who resigned in 2016 amid a sexual and workplace harassment scandal, and the women affected.

Earlier in the week, it was announced Charlize Theron will play former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly. The rest of the casting list is is top secret, O’Brien said. “I managed to get my hands on it, because I’m kind of a big deal in the industry,” he smirked. “Don’t laugh at that,” he scolded his studio audience, because they were.

The list starts pretty tamely: Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy will be played by Ed Begley Jr., and Shep Smith will be played by Gary Sinise.

The spot-on casting continued:

Contributor Tomi Lahren will be played by a box of hair dye, Tucker Carlson by a stock photo of a guy with indigestion, and a dog sticking his head out of a speeding car has snagged the Rupert Murdoch role.

And Gretchen Carlson, who filed the $20 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, triggering the storyline at the center of the movie, will be played by Melon Cat, Conan revealed – though he might have misspoken, since the photo he showed was of Lime Cat:

TBS

Check out the video above.