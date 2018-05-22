EXCLUSIVE: Cohen Media Group has tapped Cheryl Guerriero, who wrote the Black List script Palmer, to pen the film adaptation to Tania Aebi’s memoir Maiden Voyage.

Related
Cannes Buzz Films 'Girls Of The Sun' And 'Ash Is Purest White' Set For US Distribution By Cohen Media Group

The novel is a true story of 18-year old Aebi who became the first American woman and the youngest to sail around the world solo. Aebi challenged herself physically and mentally to accomplish this history-making event in 1987 that inspired teenage girls across America to take up sailing.

Cohen exec Erica Steinberg is overseeing the project.

Palmer, which is about an ex-con who returns to his hometown and forms an unlikely bond with a young boy abandoned by his junkie mother, will begin production this fall with Route One Entertainment producing and Oscar-winner Fisher Stevens on board to direct.

Guerriero is repped by Heroes and Villains and Jackoway Tyerman.