EXCLUSIVE: Cohen Media Group has tapped Cheryl Guerriero, who wrote the Black List script Palmer, to pen the film adaptation to Tania Aebi’s memoir Maiden Voyage.

The novel is a true story of 18-year old Aebi who became the first American woman and the youngest to sail around the world solo. Aebi challenged herself physically and mentally to accomplish this history-making event in 1987 that inspired teenage girls across America to take up sailing.

Cohen exec Erica Steinberg is overseeing the project.

Palmer, which is about an ex-con who returns to his hometown and forms an unlikely bond with a young boy abandoned by his junkie mother, will begin production this fall with Route One Entertainment producing and Oscar-winner Fisher Stevens on board to direct.

Guerriero is repped by Heroes and Villains and Jackoway Tyerman.