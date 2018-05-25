Following Martin Kove’s appearance in the Season 1 finale of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid alum is joining the cast of YouTube Red’s Karate Kid followup as a series regular for its recently ordered second season. He will continue to reprise his villainous Karate Kid character of John Kreese.

In the critically praised dramedy Cobra Kai, from Sony Pictures Television and Overbrook Entertainment, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles from the Karate Kid film franchise. The epic adversaries return to the dojo, thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

In the last scene of Season 1 finale, Kove’s Kreese returned to visit his former student Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), setting up a cliffhanger. The duo’s previous onscreen meeting was in the opening scene of The Karate Kid Part II, in which Kreese was choking out Johnny after he lost to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

In addition to Macchio and Zabka, Kove also joins returning Cobra Kai series regulars Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso and Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso.

Cobra Kai has been a hugely popular hit for YouTube. Since its debut on May 4, the first episode has generated over 20 million views. Season 2 is set to debut in 2019.

