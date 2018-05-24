CMT is ready to party this summer. The country music/lifestyle cable net has booked Bachelorette Weekend, a new unscripted series from the creator of Jersey Shore. It also has greenlighted a 13th season of docuseries Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

Hailing from SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions, Bachelorette Weekend premieres at 11 PM Thursday, August 2. The logline: The series follows the staff of Bach Weekend, a Nashville-based company specializing in creating once-in-a-lifetime bachelor/bachelorette experiences for would-be brides and grooms celebrating their final fling before the ring. Founder and owner Robbie and his team – Nicole, Rosa, Liz, Rachal and Johnathan – work tirelessly to ensure that their high-maintenance (and often inebriated) clients have a flawless experience. Every employee is given a financial stake in the company, so the importance of the five-star reviews directly affects their bank accounts.

CMT

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team heads into Season 13 after posting its highest-rated season. Serving as Bachelorette Weekend‘s lead-in starting at 10 PM August, the docuseries captures the rigors of training camp on the path to becoming a member of the world’s most elite squad. The new 13-episode will see returning vets battling for spots against a talented crop of rookies, including seasoned cheerleaders from the NFL, NBA and NHL; Miss America 2017 first runner-up; professional hip hop dancers; and a former competitive ice skater.