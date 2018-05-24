Claws executive producer/showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois has signed a new, exclusive multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the pact, Sherman Barrois will continue to run Claws, produced by WBTV’s Warner Horizon Scripted Television, as well as develop new projects for the studio.

Sherman Barrois boarded Claws in the pilot stage under her previous overall deal at WBTV. The Florida nail salon dramedy, starring Niecy Nash and Carrie Preston, was a breakout for TNT, ranking as its highest rated series in the adults 18-49 demographic. Season 2 premieres June 10.

Sherman Barrois was a graduate of the Warner Bros. Writers’ Workshop, which launched her career writing for comedies like The Jamie Foxx Show and The PJs before she shifted to the drama side with runs as a co-exec producer on Third Watch and executive producer on ER. Sherman Barrois did a five-year stint on CBS/ABC Studios/CBS TV Studios’ procedural Criminal Minds, four of them as an executive producer, before moving to Warner Bros. TV in 2015.

Sherman Barrois also wrote and directed the short film French Fries, for Refinery29 Shatterbox who this season partnered with TNT on its short-film series dedicated to spotlighting the voices of female filmmakers. She is repped by WME and attorneys Patti Felker and David Ryan.