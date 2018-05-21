“A murder like that only goes unsolved if the police don’t want to solve it.” That’s the take of Johnny Depp’s LAPD detective Russell Poole in City of Lies, Global Road’s Brad Furman-directed crime thriller based on the true story behind the investigation into the murder of rap star the Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, in 1997, gunned down in a drive-by at the intersection of Fairfax and Wilshire in L.A.

The first trailer for the pic, which has a September 7 release date, comes on what would have been Smalls’ 46th birthday.

The film, which had been known as LAbyrinth, co-stars Forest Whitaker as the journalist looking into the unsolved murder, which came six months after the death of Smalls’ rap rival Tupac Shakur in Las Veags. Whitaker’s “Jack” Jackson teams with Poole and unravels a growing web of institutional corruption and lies that could pull the city apart.

Christian Contreras penned the script based on Randall Sullivan’s 2002 book, which recounted Poole’s investigation and his discovery of the relationships between members of the LAPD and Suge Knight’s Death Row Records. Many have discounted the allegations of Poole, who investigated both Smalls’ and Tupac’s deaths. He died in 2015.

Miriam Segal is producer of City of Lies.

Check out the trailer above.