A.A. Milne’s silly old bear is back and looking ever so slightly — and altogether endearingly — scruffy in this new trailer for Disney’s live-action Christopher Robin. It’s the best glimpse we’ve had yet of director Marc Foster’s visually realistic, stitched-at-the-seams take on the Pooh bear, depressed donkey Eeyore, Piglet, Kanga, Roo and the rest of Milne’s menagerie.

The trailer, posted exclusively today on Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellentube, focuses more on the animals than previous teasers that set up the tale’s starting-point dilemma: An adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) is an overworked London businessman who’s apparently not been spending nearly enough time with wife Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and daughter Madeline (Bronte Carmichael). When he’s ordered to work yet another weekend, Christopher’s stuffed childhood pals arrive to set things right.

Tigger Disney

Judging from this trailer, Forster’s approach combines a bit of the familiar (Jim Cummings, long the Sterling Holloway-influenced voice of Winnie the Pooh, is back) with the new. The clean, ’60s-modern look of Disney’s animated versions is replaced here with critters that really do look as if they’ve been pulled from an old toy chest in the attic. It’s an appealing blend.

Hitting theaters August 3, Forster’s Christopher Robin has a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by Milne and E.H. Shepard. The producers are Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr with Renée Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers. In addition to McGregor, Atwell, Carmichael and Cummings (who also voices Tigger), the movies features Mark Gatiss as Christopher’s boss, and the voices of Brad Garrett (Eeyore), Toby Jones (Owl), Nick Mohammed (Piglet), Peter Capaldi (Rabbit), and Sophie Okonedo (Kanga).

Check out the trailer above, and the film’s poster art here: