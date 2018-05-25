Red-haired celebrity chef Mario Batali will see his three Las Vegas restaurants close as of July 27. The decision comes in the wake of reports that the New York City Police are ramping up an investigation into his sexual misconduct in Manhattan.

The closures will mean approximately 298 employees will be out of work at B&B Ristorante, Otto and CarneVino in Las Vegas. B&B Ristorante and Otto are both located in the Venetian, while CarneVino is in the Palazzo. The two hotels are owned by Las Vegas Sands.

“These restaurants have continued to succeed,” said Batali partner Joe Bastianich in a letter to employees. “Unfortunately, our partner in these restaurants, Las Vegas Sands Corp., has decided has decided to end our relationship.”

The closures are the latest fallout from the allegations swirling around Batali. Four women have accused him of inappropriate touching, and one woman claimed the chef drugged and sexually assaulted her. Batali has admitted the touching has matched his past behavior, but denied the assault allegations.

Beyond the restaurant closures, Batali is no longer on the ABC-TV show The Chew; has seen his partnership with B&B Hospitality Group end, with his former partners seeking to buy out his interests; and Eataly USA is reportedly seeking to buy out his minority interest in the Italian marketplaces in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston.

Batali has appeared regularly on television cooking shows for the Food Network, most prominently on Iron Chef America; opened restaurants in a half-dozen states; and has his name on more than a dozen cookbooks and several culinary tools.