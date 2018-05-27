Days after outspoken original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs threw another salvo at the upcoming CW reboot, writing on Twitter, “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago,” one of the stars of the new series, Sarah Jeffery responded with her own post on Twitter, defending the show.

The Charmed reboot, from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman, stars Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz as three sisters in a college town who, after the tragic death of their mother, are stunned to discover they are witches.

Acknowledging that “I fully understand how deal the OG Charmed is to many,” Jeffery added that “we are so beyond grateful to have the opportunity to bring this reboot to life and bring current, timely themes to the forefront of a show that stars not one, not two, but THREE WOC!!!’

“We regard the foundation that was laid with great respect. But, when my character is challenged, when there is futile yet harmful noise about how we are either incapable or doomed, I will vociferously defend myself and my sisters,” Jeffery said.

Stressing that the original Charmed series “will always stay very much intact,” Jeffery invited fans to “discover more stories within the universe.”

End even if they don’t accept the invite, she urged them, “please, let’s show up for one another in favorable ways and be kind with our opinions.”

Jeffery ended her post with a strong statement: “I know our show will have a positive effect on so many women, youth, and anyone who is receptive to being on the right side of history.”

