Original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs has been fairly outspoken about her thoughts on the upcoming CW reboot and is speaking out again, this time in response to an article which she believes misrepresented her comments on the new series.

Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original, posted a screenshot of her full response on Twitter, writing that she appreciates “the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” adding “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

Combs continued, “Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original. Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success.”

The new iteration hails from Jane the Virgin creator/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and the CW dramedy’s executive producer Ben Silverman, writers/co-executive producers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, and the pilot’s director Brad Silberling.

The reboot will air on Sunday nights at 9 PM this fall on The CW.