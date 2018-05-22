Charlize Theron has been set to play Megyn Kelly in Annapurna Pictures’ untitled movie that will focus on the women of Fox News Channel who worked there during the tenure of Roger Ailes, the chairman and network architect who resigned in 2016 amid a sexual and workplace harassment scandal. Jay Roach is directing the pic written by The Big Short scribe Charles Randolph in a project that has been in the works since before Ailes’ death a year ago. It will feature an ensemble cast with characters portraying Ailes and those at FNC during the scandal, which began when ex-host Gretchen Carlson filed her $20 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes.

No other casting is set at this point, we hear, and no start date has been set.