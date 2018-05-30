Charlie Sheen, whose epic 2011 meltdown, complete with media rants, led to his public firing from his hit comedy Two and a Half Men, had a message for fellow sitcom star Roseanne Barr whose hit comedy was canceled Tuesday because of an offensive Twitter rant.

“adios Roseanne! good riddance, hashtag NOT Winning,” Sheen tweeted yesterday in his trademark poem format, including his signature “winning” catch phrase that he introduced during that infamous meltdown. “the runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns”

Sheen included a photo of a Two and a Half Men script from the CBS’ series’ first season with the name of his character, Charlie, written on it. Sheen starred as Charlie Harper on the first eight seasons of Two and a Half Men. His character was killed off after Sheen was fired; the show continued for four more seasons with Ashton Kutcher as new co-lead.

Sheen left on such bad terms with Two and a Half Men executive producer Chuck Lorre and studio Warner Bros TV, when his character was brought back for the series finale, it was played by Kathy Bates. It is safe to say that a Two and a Half Men revival with Sheen is likely never going to happen, but the idea got an endorsement from Barr who retweeted Sheen’s tweet overnight.