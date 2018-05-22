John Wick franchise filmmaker Chad Stahelski will return to work for Lionsgate, directing Analog, based on the sci-fi Image Comic.

Ryan J. Condal, the co-creator of USA’s Colony is adapting from comic written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski is producing with David Leitch under their 87eleven label.

Pic takes place six years in the future where the internet is used only for porn after the world is ‘mass-doxxed’; a situation that has removed secrecy from the internet and given rise to armed couriers who transport sensitive information or die trying as they battle fascists, criminals, and spies. Variety first reported the news.