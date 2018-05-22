CBS today set summer premiere dates for reality stalwart Big Brother, drama Salvation and the launch of obstacle-course series TKO: Total Knock Out.

The 20th season of Big Brother will at 8 PM June 27. Hosted by Julie Chen, the reality stalwart again will air three nights a week, with the two-hour Wednesday premiere followed by 9 PM Thursday and 8 PM Sunday broadcasts. Starting July 4, the series moves to its regular 9 PM slot on Wednesdays. The network notes that all three nights in the summer top 10 in the key demos last year.

The Kevin Hart-hosted TKO crashes in at 8 PM Wednesday, July 11. Produced by MGM Television and HartBeat Productions, the new game show from executive producer Mark Burnett features one player racing through daunting obstacles while the other contestants are determined to knock them off course with huge projectiles. Barry Poznick and Hart also exec produce.

The sophomore run of Salvation premieres at 9 PM Monday, June 25. In Season 2, the world has learned about the impending threat of an asteroid on a collision course with earth. The question is: will the truth bring out the best in humanity — or the worst? Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance and Ian Anthony Dale star in the series from CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

Salvation will be followed at 10 PM by new episodes of Elementary.