By now most folks are familiar with James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” shtick, in which he and a celebrity belt out tunes while cruising through L.A. traffic. Last night it was Adam Levine — the voice of Maroon5 and the face of The Voice — but this week’s model was a little different.

He and CBS’ Late Late Show host tooled around and let out semi-inspired versions of Levine’s hits including “Moves Like Jagger” and “This Time.” No news there. The discussion turned to the singer’s tattoos: “I’m pretty much covered,” Levine said, gesturing from his shoulder to knee. Not to be outdone, Corden rolled up a sleeve and displayed his “ink”: Levine’s mug over a scroll with his former group’s name. “Kara’s Flowers are the band Maroon5 could have been,” he said of the precursor L.A. group that made a couple of records in the 1990s and morphed into the chart-topping current one. “That’s what we say on the message boards.” Cute bit.

But at about the 3:45 mark in the clip above, a siren is heard, and a sheriff’s deputy in a marked SUV pulls up on their right. Then things get dark.

OK, no, not really. But it gets a legit grin. Have a look for yourself.