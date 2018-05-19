UPDATE: Jane Campion is still the only woman to have won the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or. Although Nadine Labaki’s lauded Capernaum was a strong contender and scooped the Jury Prize tonight, it was Japanese veteran Hirokazu Kore-Eda who took the top honor with his family story Shoplifters. The Grand Prize went to Spike Lee’s triumphant return, BlacKkKlansman.

In a ceremony that included a passionate Asia Argento calling out Harvey Weinstein, the proceedings finished with a first: winners were invited to step outside the Palais as Sting sent out an “SOS” in a concert from atop the red carpet.

This was a Cannes that started quiet and finished with a bang. Read Deadline’s Pete Hammond full analysis.

PREVIOUS, 10:29 AM PT: The closing night ceremony of the 71st Cannes Film Festival is just getting underway, and shortly we’ll know who scooped the main prizes including the coveted Palme d’Or.

Cate Blanchett is President of the jury in what was a year marked by many discussions of gender equality, with the festival making a pledge for parity under the aegis of the 5050×2020 movement. There were three films by female directors in Competition, and Deadline’s Pete Hammond has suggested that one of them, Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum, is a strong contender for the Palme d’Or — should she win, it would be only the second time ever a woman has scooped the honor and the first time since Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano. Other hot titles include Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Shoplifters. But Cannes juries are unpredictable, so right now it’s anyone’s guess. Keep checking back for the winners which will be updated below as they are announced.

Palme d’Or

Shoplifters, dir: Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Grand Prize

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Jury Prize

Nadine Labaki, Capernaum

Special Palme d’Or

Jean-Luc Godard, Image Book

Best Actor

Marcello Fonte, Dogman

Best Director

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Screenplay

TIE

Alice Rohrwacher, Happy As Lazzaro

Nader Saeivar, 3 Faces

Best Actress

Samal Yeslyamova, My Little One

Caméra d’Or

Girl, dir: Lukas Dhont

Short Film Palme d’Or

All These Creatures, dir: Charles Williams

Special Mention: On The Border, dir: Wei Shujun