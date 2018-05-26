Actress Caitlin Carmichael has landed the female lead in the new series Dwight in Shining Armor, set for the BYUtv network.

The series is a contemporary fish out of water original scripted comedy with Carmichael as “Gretta,” a young warrior princess who has been sleeping for a thousand years and wakes up in the 21st century with no understanding of the world around her.

Carmichael was recently seen in a recurring role on Fox’s The Mick, and next up plays a young Olivia Wilde in the Amazon film Life Itself, which will be released in September. She has also appeared on Young Sheldon and in the film Wheelman.

She is repped by Paradigm, Link Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Dwight In Shining Armor will premiere in 2019. Sloane Morgan Siegel (Amazon Studio’s Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street) and Joel McCrary (The Princess Diaries 1 & 2) star in this new series created by LeeAnne H. Adams & Brian J. Adams (Amazon Studio’s 12 Princesses) that is currently being filmed in Salt Lake City.

Season one of the 30-minute adventure comedy series takes place in a suburban town where Dwight, a 21st century teen, falls into an ancient, underground chamber and lands lip-to-lip with Gretta, a gothic princess who has been magically sleeping for a thousand years. Dwight’s “kiss” awakens Gretta, her court magician, Baldric, as well as scores of medieval villains, and makes Dwight her de facto champion until her hordes of enemies are defeated.

In this story of two worlds colliding, Gretta and Baldric come from a rough and tough gothic war zone. They have no way of understanding 21st century manners or political climate. And they’re not really interested in adapting – they’ve got bigger concerns because all the problems from their world have followed them here. Dwight, on the other hand, fits perfectly in the 21st century. He’s the model Generation Z kid: sensitive, open-minded, health-conscious, responsible, non-confrontational – all the qualities that Gretta’s world associates with sniveling weakness. He seems like the least-equipped person to fight off Gretta’s hordes of enemies, and he’s not really interested in becoming a rough and tough champion. If he has to do this job, he’s going to do it his way.

Show creators LeeAnne H. Adams & Brian J. Adams are a married writing team who have developed and created features and television shows for the Disney Channel, Amazon, Vanguard Animation, Disney XD, Awesomeness TV, Electus and Studio 71. In addition, Brian is a partner and Executive Producer for Sovereign Media, where LeeAnne is the Creative Director. With Sovereign Media, they have developed concepts and overseen the execution of broadcast commercials, industry videos and web content for clients such as Little Tikes, The Pokémon Company, Mattel, Honda and TNT/TBS, among others.

The pilot is directed by Timothy Kendall (Hollywood Adventures, The Book Club); later episodes will be directed by Paul Hoen (Andi Mack, Stuck in the Middle) and Jeff Hunt (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Chicago Fire.) Jim Rutherford (Mom Squad, Nora’s Christmas Gift) is an executive producer.