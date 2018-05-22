EXCLUSIVE: CAA has brought on talent agent Fatmata Kamara, who was previously with Abrams Artists Agency. Clients who are joining Kamara at CAA include Black Panther actor Winston Duke, Anna Diop (Titans), Kendrick Sampson (How To Get Away With Murder), Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel’s Runaways), Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), Kyanna Simpson (The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks), and Lily Donoghue (The Goldbergs).

In addition to Abrams Artists Agency, Kamara has held positions at Buchwald Talent Group and TalentWorks. She’ll be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.