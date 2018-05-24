BuzzFeed News and Hulu are developing a feature documentary on singer R. Kelly. The film will explore Kelly’s alleged abuse and exploitation of young black women and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu. (T)ERROR filmmaker Lyric Cabral will direct with Oscar winner Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook executive producing.

BuzzFeed News is producing based on its own reporting, led by music critic and radio host Jim DeRogatis and deputy national editor Marisa Carroll. The project was developed by Linzee Troubh and Shani Hilton of BuzzFeed News.

The documentary will also feature key figures from the R. Kelly story. The controversial R&B star has a history of alleged abuse of underage African-American girls that largely has been unreported by mainstream media until recently. Lifetime separately said this month it is working on a documentary series and untitled feature focusing on women who say Kelly has abused them.

Known for its listicles and quizzes, BuzzFeed’s announcement of the R. Kelly documentary comes as its Follow This, a 20 episode weekly series, is due to launch July 9 on Netflix. Its AM To DM morning show on Twitter was recently renewed through the end of 2018, and a show on Oxygen, based on BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Katie Baker’s reporting, is set to air this fall. Apple News also recently premiered a new docu-series from BuzzFeed News focused on the year 1968.