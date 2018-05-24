Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) will round out the Broadway cast of Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men, joining, among others, Josh Charles and Armie Hammer.

In the play – which begins previews at the Helen Hayes Theater June 29 – Schneider will play Matt, one of three adult sons who gather with their father for an eventful Christmas Eve. His two siblings will be played by the previously announced Charles (The Good Wife) and Hammer( Call Me By Your Name). Tom Skerritt plays the father.

Also in the cast are Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe. The play will officially open on Monday, July 23.

The Second Stage Theater production will be directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre who won a 2008 Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County.

The production description of Straight White Men: It’s Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you’ve never seen before.

Straight White Men will mark the Broadway debuts of Schneider, Charles, Hammer, Bornstein and Defoe. Skerritt made his Broadway debut in the 2013 production of A Time to Kill. Playwright Young Jean Lee will be the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway, according to Second Stage, which announced Schneider’s hiring today, completing the show’s casting.

Schneider’s other credits include TV’s The Newsroom, and feature films Café Society, Water for Elephants and Lars & the Real Girl, among others. He was named Best Supporting Actor by the National Society of Film Critics for Bright Star and Best Actor by the Tribeca Film Festival for Goodbye to All That.