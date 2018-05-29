Donna Murphy will return to the Broadway hit Hello, Dolly! for six performances during Bette Midler’s upcoming limited run, repeating the mostly once-a-week schedule that Murphy performed during Midler’s first go-round with the show last year.

Murphy, a two-time Tony winner (Passion, The King and I), will play the role of Dolly Levi on Sunday matinees from July 22 to August 19, capping her run with a performance on Monday, August 20 at 7 pm.

Midler, who won a 2017 Tony Award for her performance in this revival, returns for a limited engagement July 17 to August 25, closing out the production and succeeding Bernadette Peters, who stepped into the title role January 20 and will play her final performance July 15.

The return of Murphy for the weekly performances was announced today by producer Scott Rudin.

Hello, Dolly! is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! begins October 2 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Betty Buckley.