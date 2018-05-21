Bravo is expanding its development slate with eight new reality projects. The announcement comes on the heels of the greenlight of 11 new and 20 returning series as the network gears up for seven nights of original programming beginning this fall.

The new projects include Will You Marry Us, from Ravi Patel and Pilgrim Media Group based on Patel’s Emmy-winning documentary Meet the Patels, and Flying High, from Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions. Also on the slate is Raising the Bar: Hong Kong a docuseries that follows American nightlife power players in Asia. Docu-comedy series Gold with Envy follows DJ Envy, host of the hit syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club and his wife Gia as they try to balance their chaotic lives; Pampered Campers with former NFL star Dhani Jones follows Jones as he takes pampered celebrities on a wilderness adventure that’s anything but posh; docuseries Real Housewives of the 1960s, follows a cast of modern women who are sent back to the 1960s to experience the ultimate era of the American Housewife; prank show Your Shitty Family, which pits families against each other; Beverly Hills Driving School, which follows LA’s premiere driving instructors as they attempt to teach some of the most challenged drivers. All are working titles.

“Bravo offers a wide scope of programming that gives viewers many options to escape their normal reality mixing humor and fun with layered storytelling resulting in addictive series that offer unique worlds and characters,” said Rachel Smith, Senior Vice President Development, Bravo Media. “With this new slate of development, we’re testing unexpected environments and loud formats that aim to attract a wide audience while staying true to what makes Bravo so distinct.”

In April, Bravo finished as the No. 5 ad supported cable entertainment network in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos. Year-to-date, Bravo remains top female cable network among viewers F18-49 and F25-54. Bravo also owns 4 of the top 15 highest-rated reality series on cable with The Real Housewives of Atlanta (#2), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (#9), Vanderpump Rules (#11) and The Real Housewives of New Jersey (#14) among P18-49.