Now in its second year, Boomerang is serving up some new original series and has announced the renewal of fan favorites. The family-friendly premium video subscription service is serving up new series featuring classic animated characters. Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? brings back the Mystery Inc. gang for some sleuthing adventures with celebrity guests while Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! features new stories from Pebbles, Bamm Bamm, Dino and your favorite Bedrock families.

Started in 2000 as Turner’s 24-hour animation network and then as a streaming service in 2017, Boomerang also announced that the launch of a full Spanish language experience for its users starting Memorial Day weekend. They will also offer families and fans the opportunity to personalize their Boomerang experience through avatar creation and show discovery. In addition, Boomerang users will have more interactivity with the ability to create and share playlists featuring their personal cartoon favorites along with other features that will elevate interaction with some of Boomerang’s favorite characters.

Read the full slate of shows below.

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Boomerang

The Mystery Inc. gang welcomes new members in the all-new series, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?. From Warner Bros. Animation, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? follows the grand tradition of Scooby-Doo team-ups and takes the idea to hilarious new heights.

Faced with some of their toughest mysteries yet, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo will join forces with some of the biggest names in celebrity and pop culture including NBA superstar Chris Paul, recording artists Halsey and Sia, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mark Hamill, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White reprising his iconic role) Batman, Sherlock Holmes, The Flash, Wonder Woman and many more!

Jump into the Mystery Machine for all-new comedic mystery-solving adventures where the biggest mystery will be who’s teaming up with those “meddling kids” this week!

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Chris Bailey (Kim Possible) serves as producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. The series premieres in 2019.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!

Boomerang

Yabba-Dabba-Doo! Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm are back in this quarter-hour animated comedy series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! Warner Bros. Animation takes you beyond Bedrock to The Crags, a vast land that is as dangerous and wild as the dinosaurs that inhabit it.

Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble are two best friends, growing up in the prehistoric time when dinosaurs and giant beasts still walked the earth. But as exciting as that sounds, they live in peaceful, quiet old Bedrock, a modern domestic civilization similar to our own (but with stone cars that run on leg-power). That’s why whenever they get the chance, Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm and Dino head to the open wilderness, helping new friends, fighting new enemies and learning about life through their endless crazy adventures. Back in Bedrock, Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty still enjoy all the familiar quirks and trappings of life as a modern Stone Age family not knowing all the trouble (and fun!) their kids are getting themselves into.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Mark Marek (MAD) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Right Now Kapow) serve as producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. The series premieres in 2019.

RETURNING ORIGINAL SERIES

Boomerang

Be Cool Scooby-Doo!

Boomerang will continue to premiere new season two episodes through 2018.

With high school over and one last summer to live it up, Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, Velma, Daphne and Fred decide to travel during what could be their last summer break together. The gang hits the road in the Mystery Machine, chasing fun and adventure. However, danger and trouble are never too far behind as Scooby and the gang encounter new mysteries that may end up spoiling their fun.

Be Cool Scooby-Doo! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Jeff Mednikow (Teen Titans Go!) and Mark Marek (MAD) serve as producers, Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) as supervising producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Boomerang

Bunnicula

Premiere episodes of this series have been available on the service since Boomerang’s launch and season two will continue through 2018 with a newly greenlit season three following in 2019.

The Monroe family homestead and its two resident pets, droll dog Harold and hyperactive feline Chester, are thrown into a tizzy by the arrival of a new creature, Bunnicula – a vampire rabbit with a taste for carrot juice – that drags them into a variety of paranormal adventures.

Bunnicula is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Jessica Borutksi (The Looney Tunes Show) serves as producer, James Howe (Bunnicula book series) serves as consulting producer and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) is executive producer.

Boomerang

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz

This new and original series had its worldwide premiere on Boomerang last June and will kick off season two with a Memorial Day movie special. Season two premiere episodes will continue into 2019.

After the Wicked Witch of the West’s defeat, Queen Ozma has appointed Dorothy the Princess of Emerald City. With her feet firmly grounded in her ruby slippers, Dorothy tackles her royal duties with enthusiasm, bravery and farm girl feistiness. And whether it’s magic, munchkins, flying monkeys or her arch-nemesis Wilhelmina, the wicked witch in training and niece of the Wicked Witch of the West, Dorothy is ready to track down and put a stop to any problem that comes Oz’s way.

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Jeff DeGrandis serves as producer (Dinotrux) with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Boomerang

New Looney Tunes

Boomerang premiered season two earlier this year and new episodes will continue to be added to the service through 2019.

The hilarious, heroic and mischievous Bugs Bunny you love is back! Follow Bugs as he stars in a new series consisting of slapstick comedic shorts that find the iconic, carrot-loving rabbit matching his wits against classic characters, such as Theodore “Tasmanian” Devil, Wile E. Coyote and Yosemite Sam.

New Looney Tunes is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Matt Craig (Saturday Night Live) and Gary Hartle (Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters) serve as producers with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Boomerang

The Tom and Jerry Show

As season two premiere episodes continue through 2018, season three has been greenlit and will come to Boomerang in 2019.

The iconic cat and mouse rivals are back and up to their old antics in a new setting that puts a fresh spin on the classic series. Follow Tom and Jerry as they explore fantastic new places, including a witch’s cabin and a mad scientist’s lab, in The Tom and Jerry Show. Preserving the look, characters and sensibility of the original, this series shines a brightly colored, high-definition lens on the madcap slapstick and never-ending battle that has made Tom and Jerry two of the most beloved characters of all time.

The Tom & Jerry Show is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Ashley Postlewaite (Funny Face) and Darrell Van Citters (The Mr. Men Show) serve as producers with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Boomerang

Wacky Races

Premiering on Boomerang last summer, this new and reimagined series has received a Season two pick-up and will premiere later in 2018.

When the engines start, the laughter roars in this animated comedy series featuring the return of your favorite racers and, of course, their wacky cars! Penelope Pitstop in the Compact Pussycat is the sassy Southern bell whose charm and intelligence make her a formidable racer but most of the time she’s taking a detour to save the other racers. Penelope’s best friend, Peter Perfect in the Turbo Terrific, has a big heart and an even bigger ego, which fuels his super positive can-do attitude. Meanwhile, in the Mean Machine, Dick Dastardly and his accomplice, Muttley, stop at nothing to win the race by any means necessary. And if it’s bizarre, creepy, slimy or just plain weird, The Gruesome Twosome, Tiny and Bella, are either related to it or keep it in their monster truck, the Doombuggy.

Wacky Races is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Mike Disa (Space Dogs: Adventure to the Moon) serves as supervising producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

ACQUISITIONS

Wind in the Willows

Based on the classic novel, this new, original animated series from UK distributor HoHo Rights will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Boomerang in 2019.

Part of Britain’s great literary heritage, Wind in the Willows was first published in 1908 and the riverside adventures of Mole, Rat and Toad have been enchanting children ever since. Harking back to a gentler era of altruism, good manners, community and citizenship, the values in The Wind in the Willows continue to endure.

In addition to the multiple new premiere series coming to Boomerang in 2018, the service will also continue to enhance the consumer experience through various new product offerings.